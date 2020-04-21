Listen up! Austintown rings with horns for Class of 2020

Austintown residents honked their horns at 8:20 p.m. for the Class of 2020, who won't be back in school this year

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Things were a little loud in Austintown Monday night.

At 8:20 p.m., schools across the state of Ohio turned their stadium lights on for the Class of 2020.

Austintown-Fitch wanted to take it a step further for their seniors while they are apart.

“Who can see the stadium lights on other than people who live within the block?” asked Fitch Athletic Director Jim Penk. “Unless I go live on Facebook, yeah I can turn the stadium lights on, but let’s get everyone involved and say, ‘I am going to turn the lights on at the stadium’ and let’s see if we can hear your horns honking.”

And you could, from neighborhood to neighborhood.

“It was so cool,” said Fitch senior Jenna Chmelik. “It was really a nice way to honor us.”

“It was really nice to see how much people care about us and what we are doing,” said senior Ashley Mickey.

It is just the latest act that the school district has done for its seniors, who got the official word Monday that they won’t be returning inside the buildings this school year.

“I just hope that they know that we are here for them and care about them,” Penk said. “And anything that we can do for them, I am sure our community will come together and do it. We are still brainstorming to see what else we can do for these kids.

“It is really devastating to not be there and to not have our senior softball season,” Chmelik said. “But we are just trying to continue to do the online classes and make the best of what we have to work with.”