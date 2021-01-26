Listen: Ken Grisdale reflects on 500 wins as head coach at Poland

Grisdale is in his 28th year as the Bulldogs' head coach and confirmed he plans to retire following this season

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland head coach Ken Grisdale made history Tuesday following his team’s 64-45 victory over Jefferson.

Watch highlights from the rare achievement. Click on the video above to hear the full interview with Coach Grisdale.

After the win, Grisdale reflected on the past 28 years of coaching and confirmed this will be his last year on the sidelines at Poland.

“I could probably could go another 10 years if it weren’t for my daughter going to college and I want to be able to follow her,” Grisdale said. “I want to be remembered as a guy that worked his tail off to give kids the best opportunity to be successful.”

Daughter Jackie Grisdale, a senior for the Bulldogs, is being pursued by several college basketball programs. Last Saturday, she became the girls’ all-time leading scorer at Poland.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-3 on the season following Tuesday’s victory.