LIST: Ohio athletes on Teams USA for Tokyo Olympics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Ohio's $75 billion, two-year spending plan contains language that could provide a pathway out for Youngstown City Schools and other districts operating under a state-controlled Academic Distress Commission (ADC).

Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, said the removal of ADC oversight can now happen if the districts develop a 3-year academic improvement plan, which has to be approved by the state superintendent. If the district meets the majority of the plan's benchmarks at the end of the initial or extended valuation period, the ADC will dissolve. However, this doesn't mean ADC oversight cannot happen again.