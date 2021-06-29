LIST: Ohio athletes on Teams USA for Tokyo Olympics

Sports

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 20: David Johnston of the United States competes in the Men’s 1500m freestyle final during Day Eight of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 20, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Archery

  • Jacob Wukie

Basketball

  • Kevin Love

Boxing

  • Delante Johnson
  • Oshae Jones
  • Duke Ragan

Gymnastics

  • Alec Yoder

Shooting

  • Henry Leverett
  • Jack Leverett

Soccer

  • Rose Lavelle

Swimming

Synchronized Swimming

  • Ruby Remati

Track & Field

Volleyball

  • Max Holt
  • Jordan Thompson

Wrestling

  • Kyle Snyder

If an Ohio athlete competing on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics is not listed, please send the information to us at webstories@wcmh.com.



