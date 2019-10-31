Lisi’s goal sends Howland to Regional Championship

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team defeated Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 1-0 Wednesday in a Division II Regional Semifinal at Ravenna High School.

The Tigers were outplayed by the Royals in the first half, but keeper Lucas Brill kept them in the game with 5 saves on the night.

Less than two minutes into the second half, the Tigers worked it into the box, as sophomore Gabe Lisi poked it into the back of the net.

Brill and the Howland defense would handle things from there.

With the win, Howland advances to play Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Saturday in the Regional Championship. The Tigers will play for a spot in the State Final Four with the site and time to be determined.