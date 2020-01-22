Lisbon wins battle of the Blue Devils

Lisbon made 19 of 25 free throws

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon has been able to register 4 wins in their past 5 games following tonight’s 51-45 road victory at Western Reserve. Blayne Brownfield led all scorers with 17 on 7 of 7 from the foul line. Ryan McCullough also pitched in 15 points for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon connected on 19 of 25 free throws (76.0%) and 6 shots from long distance.

Todd Henning – also had 17 – for Western Reserve. Twelve of Henning’s 17 came in the second half. Noah Klasic scored in each quarter to give him 9 points. Unlike Lisbon, Reserve only attempted 5 free throws (making 2).

Lisbon (6-8) returns home to face Southern on Friday while Western Reserve (5-10) travels to Sebring.