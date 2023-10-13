SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon and Southern Local battle in Salineville Friday night in a key Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference matchup.

The game began with a delayed start due to issues with multiple lights at the stadium leading to an 8 p.m. kickoff time.

Both teams came into the night with only one conference loss, sharing the top of the standings with United. As of the time of this writing, United has won their matchup with Valley Christian to move to 5-1 in conference play.

The Indians didn’t waste any time after the long layover, driving right down the field and finishing with a Ryan Exline one-yard touchdown run. Southern would carry a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Frank Shagnot’s touchdown extended the Indians’ lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.

Lisbon got on the board with a Trevor Siefke touchdown run to close the gap to 14-7.

The Indians would take a 28-7 lead into the half following Exline’s second touchdown run and a Markel Smith punt return for a score.

Exline’s third touchdown run extended the lead to 35-7.

Shagnot’s second touchdown run of the game created a running clock early in the fourth quarter.

Siefke’s touchdown pass to Logan Stauffer closed the gap to 42-14 midway through the fourth.

Southern has won the game, 42-14.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Lisbon (6-2) will finish up the regular season at home against Wellsville. Southern (6-2) will host Leetonia.