LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 7-0 at the half, Trevor Siefke threw two second-half touchdown passes to lead Lisbon to a 14-7 victory over Valley Christian Friday night.

After stunning unbeaten United last week, the Blue Devils knocked off the only team that was still unbeaten in conference play in Valley Christian creating a four-way tie at the top of the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. Lisbon, United, Valley Christian and Southern are all 3-1 in conference play with three weeks remaining in the season.

Lisbon (5-2) will visit Leetonia next week. Valley Christian (4-3) will host Southern.