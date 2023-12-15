LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon continues its undefeated streak to open the season following its 72-37 win over Leetonia.

Trevor Siefke connected on 3 shots from beyond the 3-point arc to lead the Blue Devils with 20 points. Siefke dished out six assists.

Alex Schreffler tallied 13 while Luke Kraft and Hunter Dailey added 10 and 9 points, respectively. Kraft finished with 10 rebounds as well and Dailey hauled down 12 caroms.

Lisbon (6-0) will make the trip to Salineville to take on Southern on Tuesday.

For Leetonia, Ashbee Merritt (14) and Carson Brock (13) combined to score 27 points.

The Bears will welcome Valley Christian on Tuesday.