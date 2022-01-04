SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trevor Siefke and Hunter Dailey each scored 17 in Lisbon’s 59-46 win over Southern.

Siefke connected on eight of 10 from the foul line and dished out five assists. Dailey recorded 10 boards and blocked three shots.

Hunter Sturgeon added 12 for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon has now won three games in a row and improved its overall record to 6-3 as it’s 2-2 currently in the EOAC.

The Blue Devils return home to face Wellsville on Friday.

Southern falls to 2-5 (1-3 EOAC). The Indians were led by Brady Ketchum, who tallied 21 points, making two of the team’s three three-point baskets in the game. Over Ketchum’s last six games, he’s gone for 14 or more points in each contest. Jason Riggs also finished in double figures with 11 points.

Southern will visit Valley Christian on Friday.