YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon registers their first victory of the year, 56-23, over Valley Christian.

Morgan Lively led Lisbon with 23 points on 9 made field goals as she finished with 5-6 from the foul line. Lively also closed out her night with 13 caroms, 5 blocked shots and 5 steals. Jayden Smyth and Lylah Brown scored 10 and 9 points, respectively.

The Blue Devils (1-5) will now meet Leetonia at home on Thursday.

Valley Christian was led by Ashley Gonzalez and Mi’kayla Crum, who each scored 6 points.

The Eagles will look for success on Thursday versus Columbiana at home.