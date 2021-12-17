LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After falling in each of their last two outings, Lisbon defeated Leetonia 72-39 to post its first league victory of the season. The Blue Devils improve to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference.

Sophomore Logan Stauffer led all scorers with 20 points as he connected on four three-pointers. Trevor Siefke finished a point behind Stauffer with 19. Siefke also dished out six assists. Number 4 has scored 17 points or more in each game this season. Hunter Dailey added 13 points of his own.

The Blue Devils led at halftime, 33-13.

Leetonia falls to 0-5. Joe Guido and Ashbee Merritt both scored 12 points apiece.

The Bears will return to action on Saturday when they travel Orwell to face Grand Valley.