LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon football team has found their next head coach. Today the school announced that Matt Altomare will take over the program in 2020.

Altomare is expected to be approved by the school board at their next meeting on January 9th.

Altomare was the head coach at rival Leetonia from 2007 to 2014. He won 34 games during that span and led the Bears to two playoff appearances.

Altomare has spent the last 2 season as an assistant coach at both Canfield and Salem.