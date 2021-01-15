Lisbon improves to 5-0 in EOAC; McCullough takes all-time 3-point record

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon stays perfect in the EOAC after their 58-47 win over Columbiana. The Blue Devils improve to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the league.

Ryan McCullough became the school’s all-time leader in three-point shots made. Tonight, he sank five three-pointers to finish with a team-high 23 points. McCullough also tallied four assists and four steals. Blayne Brownfield added 22 of his own while hauling down seven boards.

Next up for Lisbon is a home contest against Western Reserve on Tuesday.

Columbiana placed two players in double-figures with Dalton Whitehair finishing with 13 and Tony Kocanjer having 10.

Since beginning the season with a victory, Columbiana has dropped eight straight.

The Clippers will play Lowellville on Tuesday.

