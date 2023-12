LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon improves to 3-0 following their 75-42 victory over East Palestine.

Senior Trevor Siefke led the way for the Blue Devils with 25 points (7-7 FT) and 7 assists. Hunter Dailey scored 17 and hauled down 10 caroms while Austin Dailey added 13 points.

Lisbon returns home to take on Columbiana on Friday.

Will Dixon took team-high honors with 13 points for the Bulldogs.

East Palestine will welcome Valley Christian on Friday.