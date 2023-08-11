LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Lisbon High School:

Schedule

Aug. 22 – at Leetonia

Aug. 23 – Heartland Christian

Aug. 24 – Southern

Aug. 29 – at Wellsville

Aug. 31 – at United

Sept. 5 – East Palestine

Sept. 7 – Columbiana

Sept. 11 – at Malvern

Sept. 12 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 14 – Leetonia

Sept. 18 – at Toronto

Sept. 19 – at Southern

Sept. 21 – Wellsville

Sept. 25 – at Heartland Christian

Sept. 26 – United

Sept. 28 – at East Palestine

Oct. 3 – at Columbiana

Oct. 4 – Malvern

Oct. 5 – Valley Christian

Oct. 11 – Urban Academy

Oct. 12 – at Lake Center Christian

Lisbon High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

If you have corrections to the Lisbon David Anderson High School volleyball schedule, please contact support.