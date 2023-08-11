LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Lisbon High School:
Schedule
Aug. 22 – at Leetonia
Aug. 23 – Heartland Christian
Aug. 24 – Southern
Aug. 29 – at Wellsville
Aug. 31 – at United
Sept. 5 – East Palestine
Sept. 7 – Columbiana
Sept. 11 – at Malvern
Sept. 12 – at Valley Christian
Sept. 14 – Leetonia
Sept. 18 – at Toronto
Sept. 19 – at Southern
Sept. 21 – Wellsville
Sept. 25 – at Heartland Christian
Sept. 26 – United
Sept. 28 – at East Palestine
Oct. 3 – at Columbiana
Oct. 4 – Malvern
Oct. 5 – Valley Christian
Oct. 11 – Urban Academy
Oct. 12 – at Lake Center Christian
Lisbon High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432
