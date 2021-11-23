Lisbon High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Chris Huckshold welcomes back a large and talented sophomore group to a team which finished 4th in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference last winter. “We’ll be young, but four of the six sophomores started or came off the bench last season. However, it’ll be tough to replace 47-points a game due to graduation. We’ll have some ugly nights as we learn to adapt to new roles. I believe, we’ll be a stronger team in January and February.”

Big shoes to fill with the graduation of Blayne Brownfield (23.7 ppg, 8 rpg) and Ryan McCullough 16.5 ppg, 5 apg).

Senior Hunter Sturgeon (5.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg) is back in the mix. “We’ll look to Hunter for leadership and experience. We’ll also look to our sophomores – led by Trevor Siefke (7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg) and Hunter Dailey (4.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg) among others – to step in and play [bigger roles].”

The season gets underway this Friday when the Blue Devils will take on Western Reserve in the Lisbon Tip-Off Classic at 7:30 pm.

Lisbon Blue Devils

Head Coach: Chris Huckshold

2020-21 Record: 14-9 (9-5), 4th place in EOAC

Last 5-Year Record: 63-54 (53.8%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 61.2

Scoring Defense: 52.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Blayne Brownfield – 23.7

Rebounding: Blayne Brownfield – 8.0

Assists: Ryan McCullough – 5.0

Field Goal Percentage: Hunter Dailey -57.8%

Three-Point Percentage: Trevor Siefke – 44.2%

Free Throw Percentage: Ryan McCullough – 80.6%

2020-21 EOAC Standings (League Record)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14

PREVIEW

-The Blue Devils have posted 14 wins or more for the 5th time in the last 8 years.

-Lisbon hasn’t finished with a losing record in the league since 2012-13 (4-10).

-Last spring, Lisbon graduated two standouts in Blayne Brownfield and Ryan McCullough. The pair have been their top scorers in each of the last two campaigns. Brownfield averaged 14.3 points and 7 rebounds per game as a junior (in 2019-20) and 23.7 points and 8 boards last year. McCullough was consistent as he went from a 14.7 scoring average and 4.7 assists as a junior. Last year, he tallied 16.5 points and 5 assists per outing.

-Senior Hunter Sturgeon put together an average of 5.9 points and 3.8 caroms per contest.

-Trevor Siefke and Hunter Dailey, each as freshmen last year, were able to contribute towards the team’s 14-win season. Siefke led the team in three-point shooting (44.2%) while closing out his season in the top 3 in scoring (7.4) and assists (3.4). Dailey paced the Blue Devils in field goal percentage (57.8%) as he finished with a 4.7 scoring average (3.7 rpg).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Nov. 27 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 3 – JCC

Dec. 7 – Urban Academy

Dec. 10 – at Columbiana

Dec. 14 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 17 – Leetonia

Dec. 23 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 27 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 4 – at Southern

Jan. 7 – Wellsville

Jan. 11 – United

Jan. 14 – at East Palestine

Jan. 18 – at Malvern

Jan. 21 – Columbiana

Jan. 25 – Valley Christian

Jan. 28 – at Leetonia

Feb. 1 – Southern

Feb. 4 – at Wellsville

Feb. 8 – at United

Feb. 11 – East Palestine

Feb. 18 – at Crestview