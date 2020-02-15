Lisbon holds off United’s rally to post road victory

Blue Devils led at halftime, 31-16

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon held off United’s late rally to post their 9th win of the year, 46-45. The Blue Devils held onto a 9-point lead entering the final frame (39-30). Ryan McCullough led all scorers with 16 points. Michael Davis and Blayne Brownfield scored 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Devils improve to 9-11 overall and 7-5 in the EOAC.

Lisbon enters next week with matchups with Brookfield at home (on Tuesday) and at Jackson-Milton (on Friday).

United had started the season with an 0-13 record. Since January 28, United has won 3 of their 7 games. Nate Miller led the Golden Eagles tonight with a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds). Keaton Baker added 9 points.

The Golden Eagles (3-17) will play at Malvern and Salem next week to close out the regular season schedule.