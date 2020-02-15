Live Now
Chaney vs. Boardman Boys Basketball
Lisbon holds off United’s rally to post road victory

Lisbon's Ryan McCullough led all scorers with 16

Lisbon Blue Devils high school basketball

Blue Devils led at halftime, 31-16

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon held off United’s late rally to post their 9th win of the year, 46-45. The Blue Devils held onto a 9-point lead entering the final frame (39-30). Ryan McCullough led all scorers with 16 points. Michael Davis and Blayne Brownfield scored 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Devils improve to 9-11 overall and 7-5 in the EOAC.

Lisbon enters next week with matchups with Brookfield at home (on Tuesday) and at Jackson-Milton (on Friday).

United had started the season with an 0-13 record. Since January 28, United has won 3 of their 7 games. Nate Miller led the Golden Eagles tonight with a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds). Keaton Baker added 9 points.

The Golden Eagles (3-17) will play at Malvern and Salem next week to close out the regular season schedule.

