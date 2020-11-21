Lisbon girls earn win #1 for coach Snyder

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon girls’ basketball team registered coach Ryan Snyder his first win by defeating Heartland Christian on the road, 52-42. Madison Haifley led the way for the Lady Blue Devils with 19 on 4 three-pointers and a perfect 7 for 7 at the foul line. Tabby Ketchum added 11 and Morgan Lively scored 9 for Lisbon. Lively also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Next up for Lisbon (1-0) is a road trip to Malvern on Tuesday.

Junior Madi Matthews scored a game-high 28-points for the Lady Lions. Heartland Christian (0-1) will next be matched against Brookfield on the road on Wednesday.

