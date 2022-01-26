TORONTO, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon girls’ basketball program evens their record at 7-7 following their 38-31 victory over Toronto.

Serinity Stacey scored a game-high 14 points (6 rebounds) as she connected on a trio of three-point shots. Cami Freeland – also drained three baskets from beyond the arc – finished with 11 points and 6 steals as well for Lisbon.

The Blue Devils will face Wellsville on the road tomorrow.

Michelle Anderson closed out her night with a team-high 12 points for Toronto. Ashton Thomas added 8 points.

The Red Knights will travel to Bridgeport to take on the Bulldogs tomorrow.