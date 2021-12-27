NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon notched its first road victory of the season by defeating Jackson-Milton, 62-55.

Trevor Siefke led the way with 24 points and six assists. Siefke has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in half of the Blue Devils’ games played.

Austin Dailey finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Dailey also nearly finished with a double-double (nine points, 10 rebounds). Logan Stauffer added eight points of his own for Lisbon.

The Blue Devils (5-3) will be back in action next Tuesday when the team visits league-foe Southern on the road.

Jackson-Milton drops to 4-4. The Blue Jays had started the season 1-3 before winning their previous three games.

Aiden Stankey (16) and Aaren Romigh (15) combined to score 31 points.

Jackson-Milton is scheduled to return to action next Tuesday against Waterloo at home.