LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon head football coach Matt Altomare has led a rebuild for the Blue Devils, jumping from two wins in 2021 to five in 2022. The team is now eyeing an even bigger leap this year.

“If you have an experienced quarterback, you can do a lot of different things and that’s what we’re looking to do this year,” Altomare said.

It can be rare to have a crop of upperclassmen that have had significant playing time all four years.

“A lot of these kids have been playing varsity since freshman and sophomore years and it’s really neat to see the progression,” Altomare said.

Of course, it has also come with some growing pains over the last few years.

“Obviously, it was rough freshman, sophomore year, usually it is for anyone,” said returning starting QB Trevor Siefke. “But over the years, it’s got easier and games come to you more and it’s just not more fun, but it’s, you understand the game a lot more and it’s great.”

Now, they enter 2023 with some confidence after those stepping stones.

“2-7 two years ago and then the last year we went 5-6, it’s a big difference,” said four-year stater Hunter Dailey. “With this year, I think we’re going to be better.”

A lot of that feeling is thanks to Siefke, after a 1,394-yard passing season with 18 touchdowns, plus another seven on the ground.

“We lost a couple of games last year that we probably shouldn’t have, but we’re just going to go into the game thinking that we can win every single game no matter who their opponent is and that’s just how it’s going to be,” Siefke said.

Along with Siefke, they are ready to lean on that experience at skill positions.

“We return a starting tight end, the starting receiver, starting Z back and starting tailback and starting fullback. So we have all our skill returning,” Altomare said. “We’re going to try to play fast, take the pressure off the linemen. We’re going to try to get as many offensive plays as we can.”

As the experience has grown for the Blue Devils, so has the anticipation for Friday nights.

“In all the wins that came last year, we got more fans to come out. I love playing for my community,” Dailey said. “I mean, it’s the best thing that this sport has and the more community attendance that we get, it makes me more happy.”