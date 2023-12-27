ORLANDO, Florida (WKBN) – Lisbon outscored Chamberlain (FL), 55-37, over the game’s final three quarters to improve to 8-0 following its 65-51 victory.

Trevor Siefke scored 27 points (9-9 FT) and dished out 11 assists, while Hunter Dailey added 16 points and snagged nine boards for the Blue Devils.

Siefke broke the career free throw record for the program previously held by Justin Sweeney.

Thursday morning, Lisbon will take on Bishop Eustace (NJ).

Chamberlain has 1,314 students in the Tampa-based school, which would be equivalent to a Division 1 school in Ohio.

Sophomore DeVonte Spears led the Storm with 18 points.

Chamberlain (5-6) will meet Hanover Park (NJ) on Thursday morning.