LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon evens their record at 2-2 following their 14-4 win over East Palestine.

Hunter Sturgeon tossed five innings while he struck out nine batters and allowed three earned runs. Sturgeon had a double at the plate and scored three runs.

Noah Minor was a perfect three-for-three with three RBIs. Ryan Reckner belted a pair of hits while driving in four runs.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to meet Toronto on the road on Thursday.