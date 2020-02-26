Lisbon eliminates Western Reserve behind McCullough’s big night

Ryan McCullough finished with 17 points and 8 assists for Lisbon

Lisbon will play at Sebring on Friday

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon eliminates Western Reserve, 48-43, in the Sectional Semifinal round. This marks the second time this year that Lisbon knocked off the Blue Devils. The other came on January 21 (51-45).

Lisbon improves to 11-12. Ryan McCullough went 8 for 8 at the foul line as he finished with a game-high 17 points and 8 assists. Blayne Brownfield made three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points.

Reserve ends their season at 6-17. The Blue Devils lost 12 of their final 13 outings. Noah Klasic and Ryan Gordon scored 15 and 12 points respectively.

Lisbon will face Sebring on Friday in the Sectional Final.