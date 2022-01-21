LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon and Columbiana boys basketball teams united Friday for a special cause. The two teams faced off in a “We Fight Cancer” game, with the Clippers topping the Blue Devils 71-58.

$3,244 was raised during the event. All proceeds will be donated to team-selected families and individuals affected by cancer.

Watch the above video for game highlights and thoughts from both coaches on the benefit event.

Nick Million paced the Clippers with 36 points, drilling eight three-pointers. Tyler Siefke finished the 25 in the loss.

With the win, Columbiana improves to 7-7 while Lisbon drops to 8-5.