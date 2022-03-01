LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon began the season 7-3 overall before finishing with a 12-11 record.
The Blue Devils featured a number of underclassmen who helped the team to an 8-6 mark in league play led by Trevor Siefke and Hunter Dailey.
Siefke led the team in scoring (18.6) and assists (4.7) while shooting 42.2% from beyond the three-point arc. Dailey contributed 13.1 points and 7.8 boards while making 60.6% of his field goals.
2021-22 Lisbon Blue Devils Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach: Chris Huckshold
Record: 12-11 (8-6), 5th place in EOAC
Individual Leaders
Scoring
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 18.6
Hunter Dailey (SO) – 13.1
Austin Dailey (SO) – 6.2
Hunter Sturgeon (SR) – 6.0
Logan Stauffer (SO) – 4.4
Tate Wallen (SO) – 4.0
Rebounding
Hunter Dailey (SO) – 7.8
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 4.8
Austin Dailey (SO) – 4.5
Assists
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 4.7
Steals
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 1.9
Three-Point Percentage
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 42.2%
Free Throw Percentage
Trevor Siefke (SO) – 72.2%
Field Goal Percentage
Hunter Dailey (SO) – 60.6%
Tate Wallen (SO) – 54.2%
Lisbon’s Recent History
Scoring 17 points or more per game
2021-22: Trevor Siefke – 18.6
2020-21: Blayne Brownfield – 23.7
2018-19: Justin Sweeney – 20.1
2017-18: Justin Sweeney – 25.3
2016-17: Justin Sweeney – 19.2
2015-16: Austin Rutecki – 17.9
2014-15: Austin Rutecki – 17.4
2009-10: Todd Padurean – 17.7; William Bowyer – 17.1