Lisbon bounces back after a loss by blasting the Dogs

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Blue Devils bounced back from a disappointing loss Monday night to Heartland Christian by blasting the East Palestine Bulldogs 66-26 Tuesday on the Devils senior night.



“Regardless of wins and losses, it’s always nice to get back on the court the next day. We had a tough, emotional game and we didn’t play our best. The kids obviously were not happy last night. But they quickly learned from it and got to come out the next night and got to play. That’s a positive,” Blue Devils coach Chris Huckshold said.



“It was very important to come back to our home floor and just get back into the momentum of the season and get another one in the W column,” Devils senior Blayne Brownfield added.



The win improves the Devils to 7-2 on the season, 4-0 in the EOAC. The game was the first of the year for the Bulldogs.



“The best thing about it is that these kids got to come out and play,” Bulldogs coach Will Stanton remarked. “It was nice to finally get out to play. The kids came out and played tough even though the scoreboard doesn’t show it. It’s our first game and their (Lisbon’s) eighth. I told the kids that there is no excuse for this, but you have to look at that.”



The Blue Devils held a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and built a 16-point, 31-15 advantage at the intermission. But they would blow the game wide open to start the second half with a 30-point third quarter to hold a 61-22 lead. The two teams would only combine for 9 points in the fourth quarter as they both substituted many starters.



The Blue Devils took advantage of both the experience of having played more games and having a distinct size edge. Blayne Brownfield would lead the Devils with 18 points and 7 rebounds, while Hunter Daily added 12 points. Trevor Siefke and Hunter Sturgeon each scored 11 in the Devils cause. Sturgeon would also yank down 6 rebounds.



“They are a bigger team. We worked hard on moving fast. But how do you stop that when you don’t have a big kid,” Stanton remarked about the double problem the Bulldogs faced. “We couldn’t do anything other than hustle around them. I’m happy with the first game and there are things we need to fix, yes. But I’m happy that we came out and played hard. At the end of the day that is the thing that you can build upon.”



The Bulldogs were lead by Dom Wycoff on the night with 13 points, including 2 three-pointers. Weston Jones would also knock down a trey to help the Dogs offense.



“We’re 7 and 2 after tonight. Last year at this time we were 2 and 6, so those first games that we lost last year, the senior leadership, and young guys starting to learn, picking up things, those losses last year are wins this year,” Huckshold remarked about the growth of his team.



The Blue Devils will return to action this Friday when they host league foe Columbiana. East Palestine will also play this Friday when they host Valley Christian.