Lippiatt pulls hat trick in first half, United off to stunning start over Wellsville

Important computer points are on the line as the Tigers visit the Eagles

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Wellsville Tigers (5-1) head to Hanoverton to take on United (2-4) Friday night in a game that could make or break the Tigers’ chances to reach week 11 this season.

The Eagles got on the board first with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter when Tyler Lippiatt scored from six yards out. A converted two-point conversion extended the early lead to 8-0.

A one yard touchdown run from Troy Carter put Wellsville on the board with 1:03 left in the first quarter. The extra point conversion was no good, so Wellsville continued to trail 8-6.

Lippiatt found the end zone again in the second quarter. This time a 26 yard run with 9:19 remaining. Another converted two-point conversion extended the lead to 16-6.

Another one yard TD from Carter and a two-point conversion brought the Tigers within two points again and with 5:52 remaining in the first half United led 16-14.

With 4:16 left in the second quarter Tyler Dickens intercepted a Tigers pass and returned it 25 yards for a score giving United a 24-14 lead.

Lippiatt’s third touchdown of the first half came with 1:36 remaining in the first half.

Garrett Bailey got United on the board one more time before half with a four yard run with less than a minute remaining.

United went into the locker room leading 38-14.

