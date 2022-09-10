WHEELING, West Virginia (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney football team had a halftime lead on Saturday but fell short against Linsly (WV) 28-14.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Cardinal Mooney would strike first when Ashton O’Brien found Alec DelSignore for a long touchdown catch to make it 7-0.

They would double their lead later in the first half when O’Brien connected with Nolan Radinsky to make the Cardinals lead 14-0 going into the half.

But the Cadets would post 28 unanswered points in the second half to shock Cardinal Mooney.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 1-3 on the season.