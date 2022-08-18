SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sebring McKinely Trojans played host to the Lincoln West Wolverines in a week one high school football matchup.
The Trojans trail 36-14 in the fourth quarter as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Sebring will visit Mathews in week two.
