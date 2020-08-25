Limited number of tickets available to public for Chaney vs. Ursuline game

Tickets are first come, first served

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets will be available this week for the 2020 football season-opening game between Chaney and Ursuline.

Tickets for this Thursday’s game will be sold to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday for $7 each. Sales are limited to three per person.

They can be purchased from 3-5 p.m. outside of the main entrance to Chaney’s gym, located at 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.

Tickets are first come, first served.

They can also be purchased from the Ursuline High School Athletic Office until the day of the game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.