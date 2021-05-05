Lilliard scores 32, Trail Blazers rout Cavaliers 141-105

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (0) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okoro during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their highest point total of the season and a 141-105 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lillard scored 16 in the first quarter and 14 in the third as Portland moved within one-half game of the Mavericks and Lakers for fifth place in the Western Conference.

Kevin Love had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who lost their eighth straight, extending the longest active skid in the NBA.

Anderson Varejao had one point and six rebounds in his first game with Cleveland since Feb. 10, 2016.