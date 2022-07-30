YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new little league football organization in the area. The Lil Thundercatz is for boys and girls between 6 and 12-years-old.

The group is a part of the Alpha Christian Youth Football League. Coach Mark Young said this is their effort to deter youth from elements of the streets at a young age, while having role models from around the community on the coaching staff.

“We teach fundamentals, pride, you know, respect, discipline, that’s the main thing,” Young said. “And let them know that, you know, it’s other things to do, our main objectives as coaches is to keep our kids off the street, keep them out of trouble, that’s all, that’s what we do.”

Young added they relocated to Youngstown from Pennsylvania this year, so they want to get the word out to as many people as the can about the free football organization.

“I enjoy coaching football, I love the game of football, somebody taught me, so who am I to teach these kids? This is all about having fun,” Thundercatz co-owner James Miller said.

Anyone who’s interested can show up to the Salvation Army on Glenwood Avenue from 6-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the child’s birth certificate.