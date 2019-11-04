‘Like the night before Christmas:’ Youngstown State men and women set to tip off season Tuesday

In less than 24 hours, the college basketball season will tip off for the YSU men's and women's basketball teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s and women’s basketball teams will tip off their season Tuesday night with a doubleheader at Beeghly Center.

If it feels early for college basketball, that’s because it is. This will be the earliest start to the season in program history.

“It’s kind of like the night before Christmas with our guys,” said men’s head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “Really, all of college basketball fans. I think our fans understand that it is a process to becoming an elite program, to becoming a program that has a chance to compete with the upper half. So they’ve been very patient with us. I think our players want nothing more than to bring a championship to the city of Youngstown.”

“Give the fans a show, you know?” said senior guard Devin Morgan. “It’s been a lot of down years here, so we have the talent to win games and make a run this year. So I think the fans will definitely be excited with our performance.”

“You know, I still get nervous,” said women’s head coach John Barnes. “I still get butterflies after 23, 24 years of coaching. It’s exciting. It’s nerve-wracking too because nine of our 12 players will be newcomers.”

“We’re going to have a lot of fans,” said senior forward Mary Dunn. “A doubleheader with the guys so definitely give the community that sense that we’re going to be great. But also for ourselves, I think it’s super important to go out there and show that we don’t just have potential, we don’t just think we’re good, we are good, and just really show our mark.”

The Beeghly Center doubleheader tips off with the women at 5:15 p.m. against Canisius followed by the men against Thiel.