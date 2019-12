A power outage has forced a local boys basketball game to be postponed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK and Ursuline boys basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled due to a power outage in the Warren area.

The varsity game was supposed to tip-off at 7PM but power was lost at the school over an hour before the start of the game.

Update: Kennedy Families! The JV/V basketball game against Ursuline is cancelled tonight due to a power outage. We will provide rescheduled date as soon as possible. — JFK Catholic School (@warrenjfk) December 10, 2019

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday December 12th, with the JV game to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Both Ursuline and Warren JFK have started the young season at 1-1.