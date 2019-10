The Howland and Warren Harding girls soccer game was postponed after power problems at Howland High School

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland and Warren Harding Division I Solon District girls soccer game was suspended Monday night after the lights at the stadium went out at Howland High School.

The Tigers have the lead 2-0 with 10:12 left in the game and will be resumed on Tuesday at 4:30PM.

The winner is scheduled to play Twinsburg on Thursday at 7PM in the Sectional Final.