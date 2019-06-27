Lights out! 2018 first-round pick Ethan Hankins shutting down opposition for Mahoning Valley

The 19-year-old has not allowed a hit in two starts this season for the Scrappers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – 2018 Cleveland Indians first-round pick Ethan Hankins has been lights out so far this season — 8.2 innings of no-hit baseball in two starts.

“I just got out there and try to compete, try not to think about anything,” Hankins said earlier this week. “Try to be aggressive with my fastball. Really, that is pretty much it. Make adjustments as the game goes on but my approach right now is just go fastball.”

“He is a very talented player,” said Scrappers manager Dennis Malave. “He is going to be able to execute a lot of pitches. He has been very good on the mound, executing those pitches and attacking the strike zone.”

Hankins has been bringing the heat. That fastball has been topping out between 95 and 97 miles per hour in his two starts, racking up 12 strikeouts, compared to just two walks.

But the 19-year-old said he isn’t too worried about the radar gun.

“You see me turn around more and look at the velocity of my off-speed pitches more than my fastball,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter how hard you throw if you’re able to locate it.”

“The command, I think, is coming from the mindset he has,” Malave said. “He wants to be out there, he wants to compete and stay there as long as he can, and I think that is taking place every time he comes out to the mound.”