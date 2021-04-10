Lightning acquire Savard from Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard, right, reaches for the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade involving the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit.

The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s salary and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.

Savard was one of the most sought-after players ahead of the NHL trade deadline Monday.

The 30-year-old is a pending free agent.