Life after Waid: Girard moving forward after Mark Waid era

Mark Waid will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the Valley but now Girard has to learn to play without him

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mark Waid had Girard fans on their feet last season, from a run to the state championship game to being named our Big 22 Player of the Year for a second straight season. But the Indians leader has since graduated and is now a Penguin, leaving the Indians with some inexperience at quarterback.

“I don’t think anyone is going to try and be Mark Waid,” said head coach Pat Pearson. “You know what I mean? That is not what we do here. Marky will always be a part of this program, and this history and we love him, but now we have new guys looking to make their own name.”

“We have a lot of hungry young guys that want to try and carry on what Mark did,” said senior wide receiver and Toledo commit Nick Malito. “Mark is one of a kind and now we are just trying to do what he did.”

Waid leaves big shoes to fill. He racked up 11,658 passing yards in his career, which is the fourth most all-time in the state of Ohio. As a senior, he finished second in the country in total offense with over 6,100 yards.

So who will take over for Waid? Well, it might not just be one guy.

“We got a couple guys reppin’. Drew DelGarbino will be a junior for us stepping up, doing a great job. Jimmy Jones coming back as a senior is also getting some looks back there, so we will figure it out as we go through the summer here,” Pearson said.

Neither of the two has thrown a pass in the varsity ranks.

Jones did catch over 40 balls last year and is a real speedster. DelGarbino is a more traditional quarterback, but can tuck it as well.

One thing that benefits them both is an experienced returning offensive line.

“I think the offensive line is going to be our strength this year. I think last year, that O-Line got overlooked a little bit with all the weapons we had, but they did a tremendous job. For a spread offense to work like ours, that O-Line has to play well,” Pearson said.

“We all know each other, we always hang out,” said Haeden Gump, a senior lineman. “We are always together. Whoever is back there, we are going to protect them. I don’t care if it is Mark Waid or some freshman. He can count on us, personally, just to protect him every play, every game like he is the president.”