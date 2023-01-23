NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Demi Watson and Aaliyah Foster combined to score 38 of Liberty’s 53 points in the Leopards’ 53-28 win at Newton Falls.

Watson drained a pair of 3-point baskets to finish with a game-high 22 points. Foster poured in 16 as well for Liberty. Mia Benjamin and Mia Parker tallied 6 and 4 points, respectively.

Liberty will visit Garfield on Thursday.

Gigi Morgan led Newton Falls with 8 points. Kennedy Howard scored 5 points.

On Thursday, the Tigers will meet Crestview on the road.