CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Waynedale topped Liberty 58-24 in the Division III girls basketball Regional Semifinals at Cuyahoga Falls High School on Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Yoder led the Bears with 20 points in the win.

Waynedale improves to 27-0 on the season. The Bears advance to face the winner of Warrensville Heights/Garrettsville Garfield in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 1:30 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Liberty’s season ends with a mark of 23-2, with the Leopards winning their first district title in program history.