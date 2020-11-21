Liberty’s hungry for a big season under coach Lamb

Liberty Leopards
Coach: Levon Lamb
2019-20 record: 8-16 (5-7, AAC Blue)
Returning Starters: Senior O’marion Dawson; Juniors Antwan Brown, Rashad Chambers, Jameer Weaver and James Davis
Coach Lamb said, “We hope to build upon the foundation set from the previous season as well as continue to improve as a team. We’re looking for our players to show dedication, to be committed, to have a good work ethic and play unselfishly.”
Last year’s group finished with the most wins (8) in a single season since 2014-15 (13-11). Fifteen of Liberty’s 24 games a year ago were decided by 10 points or less (6-9), including their sectional championship loss to LaBrae (52-50). In each of the last six years, the Leopards have had 16 losses or more.
2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings
Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)
LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)
Champion – 7-5 (14-11)
Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)
Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)
Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Liberty
Nov. 28 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 1 – at Niles
Dec. 4 – at Hubbard
Dec. 11 – Brookfield
Dec. 15 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 18 – Champion
Dec. 22 – Lakeview
Dec. 29 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Jan. 5 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 8 – LaBrae
Jan. 12 – at Crestview
Jan. 14 – East
Jan. 16 – at Girard
Jan. 19 – McDonald
Jan. 22 – at Brookfield
Jan. 26 – Newton Falls
Jan. 29 – at Champion
Jan. 30 – at Poland
Feb. 2 – Campbell Memorial
Feb. 5 – at LaBrae
Feb. 9 – Crestview
Feb. 13 – South Range
