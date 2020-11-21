Liberty’s hungry for a big season under coach Lamb

Liberty Leopards

Coach: Levon Lamb

2019-20 record: 8-16 (5-7, AAC Blue)

Returning Starters: Senior O’marion Dawson; Juniors Antwan Brown, Rashad Chambers, Jameer Weaver and James Davis

Coach Lamb said, “We hope to build upon the foundation set from the previous season as well as continue to improve as a team. We’re looking for our players to show dedication, to be committed, to have a good work ethic and play unselfishly.”

Last year’s group finished with the most wins (8) in a single season since 2014-15 (13-11). Fifteen of Liberty’s 24 games a year ago were decided by 10 points or less (6-9), including their sectional championship loss to LaBrae (52-50). In each of the last six years, the Leopards have had 16 losses or more.

2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)

LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)

Champion – 7-5 (14-11)

Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)

Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)

Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Liberty

Nov. 28 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 1 – at Niles

Dec. 4 – at Hubbard

Dec. 11 – Brookfield

Dec. 15 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 18 – Champion

Dec. 22 – Lakeview

Dec. 29 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Jan. 5 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 8 – LaBrae

Jan. 12 – at Crestview

Jan. 14 – East

Jan. 16 – at Girard

Jan. 19 – McDonald

Jan. 22 – at Brookfield

Jan. 26 – Newton Falls

Jan. 29 – at Champion

Jan. 30 – at Poland

Feb. 2 – Campbell Memorial

Feb. 5 – at LaBrae

Feb. 9 – Crestview

Feb. 13 – South Range