NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty boys basketball team used a second half surge to lead their way past Newton Falls on the road 47-43 Saturday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Newton Falls led 26-20 at the half but the Leopards outscored the Tigers 27-17 in the second half.

James Davis led Liberty with game-high 21 points while D’Andre Venters added 11.

For Newton Falls, Mac Haidet had a team-high 14 points.

With the win, Liberty improves to 13-4 on the season.