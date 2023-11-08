LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty volleyball standout Lexi Muck officially signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at California University of Pennsylvania.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on National Letter of Intent signing day on Wednesday.

This past season, Muck recorded 246 kills and 89 blocks during her senior campaign.

Over her career as a Leopard, she piled up a total of 633 career kills and 258 career blocks.

California (PA) volleyball plays in Division II and currently posts a 7-14 record overall.