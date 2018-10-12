Liberty routs Jefferson, 47-0 in Week 8 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Liberty rolled past Jefferson 47-0 in week eight of the high school football season. [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Liberty football team routed Jefferson, 47-0 Thursday night at Leopard Stadium.

Liberty led 20-0 after the first quarter, and took a 40-0 lead into halftime.

Migel Burgess got the Leopards on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter.

Jalen McKinney later punched in a 1-yard touchdown following a blocked punt for Liberty.

Burgess also ran in a 50-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter.