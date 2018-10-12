Liberty routs Jefferson, 47-0 in Week 8
The Leopards shut out the Falcons on Thursday night
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Liberty football team routed Jefferson, 47-0 Thursday night at Leopard Stadium.
Liberty led 20-0 after the first quarter, and took a 40-0 lead into halftime.
Migel Burgess got the Leopards on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter.
Jalen McKinney later punched in a 1-yard touchdown following a blocked punt for Liberty.
Burgess also ran in a 50-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter.