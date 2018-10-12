Sports

Liberty routs Jefferson, 47-0 in Week 8

The Leopards shut out the Falcons on Thursday night

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 08:03 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 11:49 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Liberty football team routed Jefferson, 47-0 Thursday night at Leopard Stadium. 

Liberty led 20-0 after the first quarter, and took a 40-0 lead into halftime.

Migel Burgess got the Leopards on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run in the 1st quarter. 

Jalen McKinney later punched in a 1-yard touchdown following a blocked punt for Liberty.

Burgess also ran in a 50-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter.

