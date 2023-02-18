POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty went on the road for the sectional final and took down Poland for a convincing 64-43 win behind the trio of Demi Watson, Aaliyah Foster and Cianna Smith.

The trio for Liberty scored 59 points, with Watson scoring a game-high 23 points and Foster notching 22.

Smith added 14 points, all in the first half, in just her second game back from a torn ACL, which forced her to miss the entire regular season. She said these two tournament wins make all the physical therapy and missed time worth it.

Poland was led by Mary Brandt in scoring with 12 points, Kaite McDonald would also add 9 points.

The Bulldogs season ends with a record of 18-5 and a Northeast Eight conference title.

Liberty head coach Deidre Watson said she spoke with her team before the game about being an underdog and that rankings don’t matter at this point in the season, you just have to go out and play to the game plan and they did just that.

Liberty improves to 14-9 with the upset win and will advance to take on Lakeview in the district semifinals on Feb. 22.