YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “It feels good to finally know something that I’m good at is going to be put into use, rather than my parents being like, ‘Get off the game,'” Liberty junior Vinni Macchione joked.

Macchione has been playing video games since he was 10, but this month marked the first time he played them through his school. Liberty High School launched an Esports program earlier this semester.

“I was super excited,” Macchione said. “My first thought was what games are we going to be playing and am I going to be any good compared to the other kids because I don’t play with these kids often.”

“Gaming has always had that negative stereotype of distracting kids from schoolwork,” Liberty Esports advisor Austin Cline added. “But the more research that goes into it, the more that they find that it can improve hand-eye coordination, communication and teamwork, things that can actually benefit the kids outside of the classroom.

The program, which is made up of 12 students, began competition in early March. Liberty battles other local schools in three different games every week.

“We’re in a region that actually faces local schools,” Cline said. “I know we faced teams like Cuyahoga Falls, Wooster and the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.”

The Esports program also gives students the opportunity to earn college scholarships.

“The main reasons why I am touring Toledo this summer is hopefully I get to go there, check out their Esports program,” Macchione said, “I heard that they have amazing Esports program and I’m hoping to get a scholarship through it.”

These kids can earn money and especially in this area, that’s a great opportunity for the kids,” Cline said. “If they want to chase their dreams and go to college in any way that they can help them achieve those goals and Esports is one of those things that can help them do that.”