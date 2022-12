LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty senior Demi Watson entered the 1,000-point club Friday night as she helped the Leopards top Hudson 58-43.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Watson.

Entering the game, she was 12 points shy of the mark.

After netting 10 points in the first quarter, Watson reached the feat in the second quarter.

She becomes just the fourth Leopard girl to enter the 1,000-point club.

With the win, Liberty improves to 1-1 on the season.