YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty’s Jordan Banks is not your average high school senior. While juggling basketball, school work and a part-time job, Banks is also a mom.

“It is defintely a lot and I would never imagine myself doing it, but I’m really doing it,” Banks said. “I’m actually proud of myself, but with the help of my mom, her other grandma on her other side, her dad, my grandma, basically my whole family.”

Banks had her daughter, Jenesis, in May of her freshman year. While Banks went back to school that fall, she took a break from basketball for two years.

“When she left, I was in contact with her every year just seeing how she was doing, giving her support,” Liberty head coach Deidre Watson said. “So, when she came back, I was so excited.”

Banks happily rejoined the team this season and made an immediate impact.

“I wish I would have came back sooner, but I had to let my body heal,” Banks said. “I think letting my body heal let me play the game I play today.”

“She brings leadership, great team chemistry,” Watson added. “She is a morale booster, a cheerleader. She is definitely another coach on the floor for me.”

Jenesis is also part of the team, attending all of the Leopard’s games.

“Every game, running around the stands at every game,” Banks said. “She actually came on the court one of our games and was like, ‘Mommy!’ and I had to pick her up and give her to my brother.”

Banks currently takes classes at the the Trumbull Career and Technical Center five days a week. After school, she attends basketball practice and then works until 10:30 pm.

“Even though I am tired and burnt out at the end of the day, I still have to come home to a busy two-year-old and still have time for her,” Banks added. “She’s my number one priority.”

Banks is looking forward to graduation and plans on either attending college or transitioning to full-time at work.

“She tackled parenthood like she tackles everything else, with great tenacity and a winning spirit,” Watson said. “I’m just proud of her for the person she is becoming.”

I’m almost done,” Banks said. “I’m at the finish line. I work. I go to school. I play basketball. I’m almost there. Everything is almost over and I can finally say I did something with a diploma on my hand and her on my hip.”