CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty senior Aalyiah Foster entered the 1,000 point club on Monday night as she helped the Leopards top Champion 55-53.

She is the second Liberty player to reach the milestone this year as teammate Demi Watson accomplished the feat earlier this season.

Coming into the game, Foster needed 14 points to reach 1,000 and ended the night with 15.

Watson also finished the night with 15 points.

For Champion, Kayla Haynie had a game-high 28 points.

With the win, Liberty moves to 11-8 on the season.